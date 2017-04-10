Related Links

HANOVER, N.H. – Three former members of the Dartmouth men’s hockey team are on 2017-18 opening-night rosters of National Hockey League clubs.

Tanner Glass ’07, Ben Lovejoy ’06 and Lee Stempniak ’05 continue their NHL careers this season.

BEN LOVEJOY ’06

Lovejoy enters his ninth full year in the league and his second with the New Jersey Devils. A veteran of 416 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Anaheim and New Jersey, the Orford, New Hampshire, native appeared in all 82 last season for the first time in his career.

First Game of 2017-18: Colorado at New Jersey | Oct. 7 | 2 p.m. ET | MSG+



LEE STEMPNIAK ’05

Stempniak remains in Carolina, but will start the year on injured reserve. The former Big Green team captain and All-American is the program’s all-time leader in games played with 872 across 12 seasons and 10 NHL teams. His 16th and final goal of the 2016-17 season also marked the 200th of his career. Combined with his 260 assists, Stempniak is just 40 points away from 500. The West Seneca, New York, native had 40 points on 16 goals and 24 assists in 82 games played last year in Carolina, his first with the team.

First Game of 2017-18: Minnesota at Carolina | Oct. 7 | 7 pm. ET

TANNER GLASS ’07

Glass is making his Calgary debut in 2017-18 after playing the last three years with the Rangers. His 511 career games played trails only Stempniak and Carey Wilson ’83 (552) for most all-time by a Dartmouth alum. Joining the Flames on a professional tryout (PTO) during training camp, the former Big Green captain and Regina, Saskatchewan, native signed a one-year deal on Tuesday. Glass split time last season between New York and Hartford (AHL), but was a breakout star during the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing with a goal and four points in seven games and appearing on the cover of the New York Post.

First Game of 2017-18: Calgary at Edmonton | Oct. 4 | 10 p.m. ET, SportsNet









Dartmouth is second amongst Ivy League teams sending former players to the NHL this season. Harvard has four, followed by Dartmouth and Cornell with three apiece. Princeton and Yale each have one alum on an opening-night roster.

The 2017-18 Dartmouth season gets underway on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a FREE exhibition game against the University of Windsor at Thompson Arena.